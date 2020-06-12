286 C Street, Boston, MA 02127 D Street - West Broadway
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Built in 2012 this stunning West side condo boasts high end finishes an open layout high ceilings central air large dedicated laundry room with side by side LG washer and dryer plenty of storage and garage parking included. There are three king bedrooms all with large closets including a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. This sunny condo has windows on three sides and in-ceiling speakers recessed lighting with dimmers individual controls and amp in every room. Near Broadway Station and the Seaport - all the best restaurants and shopping Boston
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 286 C St have any available units?
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
What amenities does 286 C St have?
Is 286 C St currently offering any rent specials?
