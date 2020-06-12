All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
286 C St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

286 C St

286 C Street · No Longer Available
Boston
D Street - West Broadway
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

286 C Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
 Built in 2012 this stunning West side condo boasts high end finishes an open layout high ceilings central air large dedicated laundry room with side by side LG washer and dryer plenty of storage and garage parking included. There are three king bedrooms all with large closets including a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. This sunny condo has windows on three sides and in-ceiling speakers recessed lighting with dimmers individual controls and amp in every room. Near Broadway Station and the Seaport - all the best restaurants and shopping Boston

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 C St have any available units?
286 C St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 286 C St have?
Some of 286 C St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 C St currently offering any rent specials?
286 C St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 C St pet-friendly?
No, 286 C St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 286 C St offer parking?
Yes, 286 C St does offer parking.
Does 286 C St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 286 C St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 C St have a pool?
No, 286 C St does not have a pool.
Does 286 C St have accessible units?
No, 286 C St does not have accessible units.
Does 286 C St have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 C St does not have units with dishwashers.
