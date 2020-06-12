Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Built in 2012 this stunning West side condo boasts high end finishes an open layout high ceilings central air large dedicated laundry room with side by side LG washer and dryer plenty of storage and garage parking included. There are three king bedrooms all with large closets including a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. This sunny condo has windows on three sides and in-ceiling speakers recessed lighting with dimmers individual controls and amp in every room. Near Broadway Station and the Seaport - all the best restaurants and shopping Boston