280 Commonwealth Ave

Fabulous studio with separate galley kitchen plus sleep loft.PLUS extra den/dining room or guest sleep area. This front -facing unit really "lives" much like a 1bedroom and features a decorative fireplace, high ceilings, hardwood floors and oversized bay windows with views of the Commonwealth Avenue Mall. There is a separate /private entrance as well as an entrance off the palatial lobby; the beautifully manicured garden area and plant urns in the front of this historic brownstone give this residence an elegant touch. The building is professionally managed and has common laundry and a fantastic common roof deck with panoramic views! Located in the heart of the Back Bay, it is convenient to shopping, public transportation and all of the cultural and recreational amenities of the city!