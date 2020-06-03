All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 280 Commonwealth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
280 Commonwealth Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

280 Commonwealth Ave

280 Commonwealth Ave · (617) 512-7426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

280 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
lobby
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
lobby
Fabulous studio with separate galley kitchen plus sleep loft.PLUS extra den/dining room or guest sleep area. This front -facing unit really "lives" much like a 1bedroom and features a decorative fireplace, high ceilings, hardwood floors and oversized bay windows with views of the Commonwealth Avenue Mall. There is a separate /private entrance as well as an entrance off the palatial lobby; the beautifully manicured garden area and plant urns in the front of this historic brownstone give this residence an elegant touch. The building is professionally managed and has common laundry and a fantastic common roof deck with panoramic views! Located in the heart of the Back Bay, it is convenient to shopping, public transportation and all of the cultural and recreational amenities of the city!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Commonwealth Ave have any available units?
280 Commonwealth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 Commonwealth Ave have?
Some of 280 Commonwealth Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Commonwealth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
280 Commonwealth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Commonwealth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 280 Commonwealth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 280 Commonwealth Ave offer parking?
No, 280 Commonwealth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 280 Commonwealth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Commonwealth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Commonwealth Ave have a pool?
No, 280 Commonwealth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 280 Commonwealth Ave have accessible units?
No, 280 Commonwealth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Commonwealth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 Commonwealth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 280 Commonwealth Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity