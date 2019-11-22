All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

28 King St.

28 King Street · (617) 778-4868
Location

28 King Street, Boston, MA 02122
St. Marks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Important Note: Heat, Hot water and cooking gas INCLUDED in the rent! Free use of Washer and Dryer in the Basement. Huge and spacious unit with extra high ceilings- two porches front and back and large common yard. Hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, dishwasher, stainless fridge. Sunny and spacious with high ceilings. 2 bedrooms are huge, one is smaller and can be used as a den/study/office/guest room, or 3rd bedroom. This is a nice Mansard Victorian home with lots of detail and charm. Even has a farmers door to the porch. The bathroom is totally renovated and modern with an extra deep soaking tub. Outstanding credit and work history is a must. Disclosures: broker interest, rent INCLUDES heat and hot water, INCLUDES 1 off street parking spot, INCLUDES use of shared washer and Dryer. Pets Allowed: Yes w/ Restrictions - Cats, Small Dogs (Under 25 lbs), Large Dogs (Over 25 lbs), Pets Negotiable, Small Pets, Breed Limitations.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 King St. have any available units?
28 King St. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 King St. have?
Some of 28 King St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 King St. currently offering any rent specials?
28 King St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 King St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 King St. is pet friendly.
Does 28 King St. offer parking?
Yes, 28 King St. does offer parking.
Does 28 King St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 King St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 King St. have a pool?
No, 28 King St. does not have a pool.
Does 28 King St. have accessible units?
No, 28 King St. does not have accessible units.
Does 28 King St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 King St. has units with dishwashers.
