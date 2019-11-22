28 King St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Important Note: Heat, Hot water and cooking gas INCLUDED in the rent! Free use of Washer and Dryer in the Basement. Huge and spacious unit with extra high ceilings- two porches front and back and large common yard. Hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, dishwasher, stainless fridge. Sunny and spacious with high ceilings. 2 bedrooms are huge, one is smaller and can be used as a den/study/office/guest room, or 3rd bedroom. This is a nice Mansard Victorian home with lots of detail and charm. Even has a farmers door to the porch. The bathroom is totally renovated and modern with an extra deep soaking tub. Outstanding credit and work history is a must. Disclosures: broker interest, rent INCLUDES heat and hot water, INCLUDES 1 off street parking spot, INCLUDES use of shared washer and Dryer. Pets Allowed: Yes w/ Restrictions - Cats, Small Dogs (Under 25 lbs), Large Dogs (Over 25 lbs), Pets Negotiable, Small Pets, Breed Limitations.



Terms: One year lease