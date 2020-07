Amenities

Free April March no broker fee offers welcome / 3D Virtual tour upon request* This unit is located in Dudley Square in Roxbury with a walking distance to Jackson Square Orange line train station. This unit features a living room modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances gleaming hardwood floors in-unit laundry central a/c and a small shared yard in front. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to grocery stores restaurants orange line train station and bus lines