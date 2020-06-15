All apartments in Boston
266 Chestnut Hill Ave.

266 Chestnut Hill Avenue · (617) 599-4793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

266 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
all utils included
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Cozy and convenient 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Great location in the heart of Brighton, near Cleveland Circle
Easy access to public transportation: 2 minute walk from the B line, 7 minutes to C and D lines, 1 minute to 86 bus line
All utilities included (heat/hot water/electricity)
No broker fee
Laundry in building
Dishwater in unit
Close to the beautiful Chestnut Hill Reservoir and Boston College
Easy commute to Boston University and Harvard Square
Cats OK

For showing, please contact Jonathan Linder, Prestige Rental Solutions at (617) 599-4793.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Chestnut Hill Ave. have any available units?
266 Chestnut Hill Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 Chestnut Hill Ave. have?
Some of 266 Chestnut Hill Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 Chestnut Hill Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
266 Chestnut Hill Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Chestnut Hill Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 Chestnut Hill Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 266 Chestnut Hill Ave. offer parking?
No, 266 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 266 Chestnut Hill Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Chestnut Hill Ave. have a pool?
No, 266 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 266 Chestnut Hill Ave. have accessible units?
No, 266 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Chestnut Hill Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
