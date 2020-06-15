266 Chestnut Hill Ave.

Amenities

Cozy and convenient 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Great location in the heart of Brighton, near Cleveland Circle

Easy access to public transportation: 2 minute walk from the B line, 7 minutes to C and D lines, 1 minute to 86 bus line

All utilities included (heat/hot water/electricity)

No broker fee

Laundry in building

Dishwater in unit

Close to the beautiful Chestnut Hill Reservoir and Boston College

Easy commute to Boston University and Harvard Square

Cats OK



For showing, please contact Jonathan Linder, Prestige Rental Solutions at (617) 599-4793.