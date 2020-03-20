All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:12 AM

246 Market St.

246 Market Street · (302) 381-8752
Location

246 Market Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 9999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Everything you need and at a solid price! Brighton Center 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment that features central a/c, kitchen and bath renovations, and an off street parking spot! Fear not your pets are welcome here. This unit has a new heating system, recessed lighting, gorgeous tall windows, lots of light, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher/disposal, eat-in kitchen, open layout, high ceilings, laundry in building, and extra storage in building. Steps to the 57 Bus, Bars, Nightlife, Groceries, fun, and relaxation! One of the coolest most dynamic neighborhoods of Boston! Bus: 64, N Beacon @ Market St (0.13 mi) Bus: 57, Cambridge St @ Sparhawk St (0.32 mi) Bus: 86, Market St @ Gardena St (0.01 mi) Bus: 501, 7 Winship St (0.38 mi) Bus: 65, Washington St @ Shepard St (0.42 mi) Tram: B, Warren Street (0.64 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Market St. have any available units?
246 Market St. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 Market St. have?
Some of 246 Market St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Market St. currently offering any rent specials?
246 Market St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Market St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 Market St. is pet friendly.
Does 246 Market St. offer parking?
Yes, 246 Market St. does offer parking.
Does 246 Market St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Market St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Market St. have a pool?
No, 246 Market St. does not have a pool.
Does 246 Market St. have accessible units?
No, 246 Market St. does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Market St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Market St. has units with dishwashers.
