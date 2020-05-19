All apartments in Boston
St. Botolph Street.
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

St. Botolph Street

150 Saint Botolph St · (617) 934-3052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Saint Botolph St, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 144-53 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 144-13 · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 338 sqft

Unit 8C · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 456 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 513 sqft

Unit 12B · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

Unit 11ABLK · Avail. now

$3,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Botolph Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
St. Botolph Street Apartments finds its home in the lovely Back Bay area, which is home to a wide variety of shops, restaurants, hospitals, museums, services and cultural attractions. The community is made up of historical brownstone buildings, located on Albemarle Court and Blackwood Street. Some of the conveniences include Whole Foods, Shaws, Boston Medical Center and Fenway Park all within walking distance.\n\nPublic transportation is easily accessible with both MBTA Green and Orange lines within walking distance. MBTA bus stops are also located in the immediate community.\n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking Stalls.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does St. Botolph Street have any available units?
St. Botolph Street has 6 units available starting at $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is St. Botolph Street currently offering any rent specials?
St. Botolph Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. Botolph Street pet-friendly?
No, St. Botolph Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does St. Botolph Street offer parking?
Yes, St. Botolph Street offers parking.
Does St. Botolph Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, St. Botolph Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Botolph Street have a pool?
No, St. Botolph Street does not have a pool.
Does St. Botolph Street have accessible units?
No, St. Botolph Street does not have accessible units.
Does St. Botolph Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, St. Botolph Street has units with dishwashers.
Does St. Botolph Street have units with air conditioning?
No, St. Botolph Street does not have units with air conditioning.

