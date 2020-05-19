Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking on-site laundry

St. Botolph Street Apartments finds its home in the lovely Back Bay area, which is home to a wide variety of shops, restaurants, hospitals, museums, services and cultural attractions. The community is made up of historical brownstone buildings, located on Albemarle Court and Blackwood Street. Some of the conveniences include Whole Foods, Shaws, Boston Medical Center and Fenway Park all within walking distance.



Public transportation is easily accessible with both MBTA Green and Orange lines within walking distance. MBTA bus stops are also located in the immediate community.

