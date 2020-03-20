24 Beaufort Rd

Amenities

Rent: $120.00 per day

Utilities: included

Rental includes heat, hot water and snow removal.



Minimum 3 month lease required.

First month and security deposit (one months rent) at lease signing required.

Non refundable cleaning fee of $ 400.00 dollars required.



Lovely, bright and sunny, 3rd floor apt in red stone building overlooking tree canopy.

Gourmet kitchen in a comfortable, well appointed, inviting home.

Original art, friendly carpets and all amenities: W/D in the unit, dishwasher, microwave, eat-in-kitchen!



Located in Jamaica Plain.

2 min walking distance to the Jamaica Pond.

15 minute walk to the Arnold Arboretum.



Ideal for responsible, executive couple or single professional.

Close to Harvard medical area, accessible by public transportation.



To contact owner call or text message