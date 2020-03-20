All apartments in Boston
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:39 AM

24 Beaufort Rd

24 Beaufort Road · (201) 845-7300
Location

24 Beaufort Road, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Hills - Pond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1446 sqft



Amenities

dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Rent: $120.00 per day
Utilities: included
Rental includes heat, hot water and snow removal.

Minimum 3 month lease required.
First month and security deposit (one months rent) at lease signing required.
Non refundable cleaning fee of $ 400.00 dollars required.

Lovely, bright and sunny, 3rd floor apt in red stone building overlooking tree canopy.
Gourmet kitchen in a comfortable, well appointed, inviting home.
Original art, friendly carpets and all amenities: W/D in the unit, dishwasher, microwave, eat-in-kitchen!

Located in Jamaica Plain.
2 min walking distance to the Jamaica Pond.
15 minute walk to the Arnold Arboretum.

Ideal for responsible, executive couple or single professional.
Close to Harvard medical area, accessible by public transportation.

To contact owner call or text message

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Beaufort Rd have any available units?
24 Beaufort Rd has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Beaufort Rd have?
Some of 24 Beaufort Rd's amenities include dishwasher, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Beaufort Rd currently offering any rent specials?
24 Beaufort Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Beaufort Rd pet-friendly?
No, 24 Beaufort Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 24 Beaufort Rd offer parking?
No, 24 Beaufort Rd does not offer parking.
Does 24 Beaufort Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Beaufort Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Beaufort Rd have a pool?
No, 24 Beaufort Rd does not have a pool.
Does 24 Beaufort Rd have accessible units?
No, 24 Beaufort Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Beaufort Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Beaufort Rd has units with dishwashers.
