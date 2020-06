Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

1 Available 07/01/20 NO BROKER FEE!!! SUPER RARE rental on the flat of the hill.. Bask in the sun on your private patio with your pup! Brand new kitchen with dishwasher, AIR CONDITIONING, this one has it all! Right down the street from all the cafes and shops of Charles, MGH, and so much more. Don't miss out on this one and call me today!



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



(RLNE5694566)