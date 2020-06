Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils

Available 09/01/20 Available 9/1



Excellent updated four bed right in the heart of Fenway/Kenmore!



Two bathrooms!



Spacious living room and kitchen. Right around the corner from the Green C and D lines, 24 hour groceries, Target, hardware store, many restaurants/shops/bars!



Convenient access to Storrow and I-90, right by numerous area universities.



Heat and hot water included



Schedule a showing today! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4843328)