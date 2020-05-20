All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:01 PM

20 Parmenter

20 Parmenter Street · (617) 267-3485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Parmenter Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Price and availability

Amenities

Make the North End your home in this modern apartment in the heart of the neighborhood. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in an elevator building equipped with central A/C and video intercom system. The fully equipped kitchen allows you to make all of your favorite meals. There is laundry located in the apartment and your pets are welcome here. When you walk out the front door you'll find many cafes, restaurants, bars, and shops right at your doorstep. Fresh produce can be purchased next door and nearby bakeries offers a wide menu of confectionery options. Attached garaged parking available at $395/month.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Parmenter have any available units?
20 Parmenter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Parmenter have?
Some of 20 Parmenter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Parmenter currently offering any rent specials?
20 Parmenter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Parmenter pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Parmenter is pet friendly.
Does 20 Parmenter offer parking?
Yes, 20 Parmenter does offer parking.
Does 20 Parmenter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Parmenter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Parmenter have a pool?
No, 20 Parmenter does not have a pool.
Does 20 Parmenter have accessible units?
No, 20 Parmenter does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Parmenter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Parmenter has units with dishwashers.
