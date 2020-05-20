20 Parmenter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Make the North End your home in this modern apartment in the heart of the neighborhood. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in an elevator building equipped with central A/C and video intercom system. The fully equipped kitchen allows you to make all of your favorite meals. There is laundry located in the apartment and your pets are welcome here. When you walk out the front door you'll find many cafes, restaurants, bars, and shops right at your doorstep. Fresh produce can be purchased next door and nearby bakeries offers a wide menu of confectionery options. Attached garaged parking available at $395/month.



Terms: One year lease