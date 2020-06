Amenities

granite counters cats allowed recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

You will love this condo! 4 Bed two bath spacious unit duplex unit. Updated Granite kitchen with W/D in the unit. The unit is centrally located in East Boston and is just a 7 minute walk from the subway, a 6 minute walk from the waterfront parks, and a short 10 minute shuttle from the airport! You can get downtown via 1 subway stop or a 7 minute drive. Cats are ok and the unit has gas heat. Can be rented furnished as well.