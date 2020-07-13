All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 174 Newbury St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
174 Newbury St.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

174 Newbury St.

174 Newbury Street · (617) 236-8550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

174 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located on Boston's famous Newbury Street among upmarket stores, fashionable boutiques, and chic dining & nightlife! Close to other shopping at Copley Square & Prudential Center, the Public Garden, Symphony Hall, Northeastern University, Hynes Convention Center, Berklee School of Music, chic South End dining, Charles River Esplanade, Suffolk University, Emerson College, Boston Public Library, Park Plaza, Kenmore Square, Boston Common, Fenway Park, and much, much more! Great commuting location with all Green Line trains at Copley station and the Orange Line nearby! Convenient to many MBTA bus routes and the Silver Line! Additionally, Commuter Rail trains at Back Bay Station are close by! Easy access to all Boston area attractions!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Newbury St. have any available units?
174 Newbury St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 174 Newbury St. currently offering any rent specials?
174 Newbury St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Newbury St. pet-friendly?
No, 174 Newbury St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 174 Newbury St. offer parking?
No, 174 Newbury St. does not offer parking.
Does 174 Newbury St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Newbury St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Newbury St. have a pool?
No, 174 Newbury St. does not have a pool.
Does 174 Newbury St. have accessible units?
No, 174 Newbury St. does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Newbury St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Newbury St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Newbury St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Newbury St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 174 Newbury St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
The Graphic Lofts Apartments
32 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02129
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity