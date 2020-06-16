17 Walk Hill St 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Luxurious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Jamaica Plain - Property Id: 297010



Incredibly redone luxury home - enjoy this expansive third floor, fully gut renovated. Enter into a chef's kitchen, complete white granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a kitchen island overlooking an open living area. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, complete with recessed lights and hardwood floors, allow plenty of room to grow in this home. Private balcony, laundry in unit, storage area in the basement, and parking available for rent (street parking is plentiful in this area). Sorry, no pets. Available now - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297010

Property Id 297010



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5844166)