Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

17 Walk Hill St 3

17 Walk Hill Street · (207) 356-1327
Location

17 Walk Hill Street, Boston, MA 02130
Forest Hills - Woodbourne

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Luxurious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Jamaica Plain - Property Id: 297010

Incredibly redone luxury home - enjoy this expansive third floor, fully gut renovated. Enter into a chef's kitchen, complete white granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a kitchen island overlooking an open living area. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, complete with recessed lights and hardwood floors, allow plenty of room to grow in this home. Private balcony, laundry in unit, storage area in the basement, and parking available for rent (street parking is plentiful in this area). Sorry, no pets. Available now - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297010
Property Id 297010

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Walk Hill St 3 have any available units?
17 Walk Hill St 3 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Walk Hill St 3 have?
Some of 17 Walk Hill St 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Walk Hill St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
17 Walk Hill St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Walk Hill St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 17 Walk Hill St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 17 Walk Hill St 3 offer parking?
Yes, 17 Walk Hill St 3 does offer parking.
Does 17 Walk Hill St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Walk Hill St 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Walk Hill St 3 have a pool?
No, 17 Walk Hill St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 17 Walk Hill St 3 have accessible units?
No, 17 Walk Hill St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Walk Hill St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Walk Hill St 3 has units with dishwashers.
