160 Bigelow St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill new construction

One of a kind new construction luxury single family home located in Brighton on Bigelow Hill less than 1 mile from Boston Landing and the Arsenal Project. With construction just completed, this 9 room home has it all. Property features include 4+ beds, 3.5 baths including a master suite with walk-in closet. First floor features hardwood flooring throught out, dining room, kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, half bath, living room with working gas fire place that opens to a oversized deck with amazing views of Boston. The second floor features laundry, 3 beds and 2 baths including the master. The 3rd floor features a fantastic space for an office or could be a bedroom. The finished walk out basement features a wet bar, rec room, full bath, bedroom or home gym, storage and a large patio that is perfect for grilling while enjoying city views. Parking is included. This is a rare find. The location is less than a mile from the Commuter Rail at Boston Landing as well as all major routes. This is a must see and is available now. Contact Peter Racheotes for more information. Terms: Available: Now First, Last & Security Deposit Fee: By tenant



Terms: One year lease