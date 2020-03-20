All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:19 AM

160 Bigelow St.

160 Bigelow Street · (617) 688-7850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 Bigelow Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
One of a kind new construction luxury single family home located in Brighton on Bigelow Hill less than 1 mile from Boston Landing and the Arsenal Project. With construction just completed, this 9 room home has it all. Property features include 4+ beds, 3.5 baths including a master suite with walk-in closet. First floor features hardwood flooring throught out, dining room, kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, half bath, living room with working gas fire place that opens to a oversized deck with amazing views of Boston. The second floor features laundry, 3 beds and 2 baths including the master. The 3rd floor features a fantastic space for an office or could be a bedroom. The finished walk out basement features a wet bar, rec room, full bath, bedroom or home gym, storage and a large patio that is perfect for grilling while enjoying city views. Parking is included. This is a rare find. The location is less than a mile from the Commuter Rail at Boston Landing as well as all major routes. This is a must see and is available now. Contact Peter Racheotes for more information. Terms: Available: Now First, Last & Security Deposit Fee: By tenant

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Bigelow St. have any available units?
160 Bigelow St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Bigelow St. have?
Some of 160 Bigelow St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Bigelow St. currently offering any rent specials?
160 Bigelow St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Bigelow St. pet-friendly?
No, 160 Bigelow St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 160 Bigelow St. offer parking?
Yes, 160 Bigelow St. does offer parking.
Does 160 Bigelow St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Bigelow St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Bigelow St. have a pool?
No, 160 Bigelow St. does not have a pool.
Does 160 Bigelow St. have accessible units?
No, 160 Bigelow St. does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Bigelow St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Bigelow St. does not have units with dishwashers.
