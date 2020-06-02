150 Massachusetts Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking garage media room

Back Bay is a gem of a neighborhood with elegant streets, unique shops, great restaurants. The building is centrally located with easy access to downtown, Longwood medical area, south end and theatre district, and financial district. One of the largest roof Decks in all of Boston is yours to enjoy as well as a state of the art gym and indoor garage parking if needed. Rail lines Green Line, Orange Line Bus lines 1, 9, 39, 55, 57, 170, 9701, 9702, 9703, CT1 Car shares Zipcar, RelayRides, Enterprise CarShare, Hertz On Demand Bike Shares Hubway This is a NO FEE listing.