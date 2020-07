Amenities

Welcome home to this sunny apartment on Gloucester Street in the Back Bay. This floor-through apartment boasts hardwood floors, 1 bedroom + office and 1.5 bathrooms, washer/dryer in unit, and two ornamental fireplaces. There are three exposures of windows allowing for ample natural light. Just a few blocks from Newbury St, Trader Joe's, the Prudential, & Copley Sq.



Terms: One year lease