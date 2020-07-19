All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
15 Elder Street
15 Elder Street

15 Elder Street
Location

15 Elder Street, Boston, MA 02125
Uphams Corner - Jones Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15 Elder Street Apt #2, Boston, MA 02125 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Stunning, totally renovated, 4 bed/2 bath near the Polish Triangle and just a quick walk to the JFK/UMASS red line stop, 23 minutes door-to-door to south station via the red line, a 6 minute walk to Dorchester Brewing Company, and 12 minute walk to South Bay (Chipotle, Whalburgers, Starbucks) according to google maps! Kitchens were just totally redone with beautiful, contemporary cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and quartz counters. 2 FULL bathrooms totally redone, with hardwood floors refinished throughout, and the entire apartment repainted. Private back deck. Large rooms throughout and laundry in the building. This will go fast! [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3628141 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Elder Street have any available units?
15 Elder Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Elder Street have?
Some of 15 Elder Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Elder Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Elder Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Elder Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Elder Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 Elder Street offer parking?
No, 15 Elder Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 Elder Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Elder Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Elder Street have a pool?
No, 15 Elder Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Elder Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Elder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Elder Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Elder Street does not have units with dishwashers.
