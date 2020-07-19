Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

15 Elder Street Apt #2, Boston, MA 02125 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Stunning, totally renovated, 4 bed/2 bath near the Polish Triangle and just a quick walk to the JFK/UMASS red line stop, 23 minutes door-to-door to south station via the red line, a 6 minute walk to Dorchester Brewing Company, and 12 minute walk to South Bay (Chipotle, Whalburgers, Starbucks) according to google maps! Kitchens were just totally redone with beautiful, contemporary cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and quartz counters. 2 FULL bathrooms totally redone, with hardwood floors refinished throughout, and the entire apartment repainted. Private back deck. Large rooms throughout and laundry in the building. This will go fast! [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3628141 ]