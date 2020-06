Amenities

Located on Chiswick Rd near Washington St. and Comm. Ave. in Brighton, just minutes away to the B- Green line and many other MBTA transit options. Conveniently located near tons of shops and restaurants. This amazing 2 bed gem features hardwood flooring throughout and sun-drenched large rooms. Newly renovated kitchen and modern bath. Laundry facilities available in the building. Cats are allowed. Parking available. ***CONTACT ME NOW FOR MORE INFO***



Terms: One year lease