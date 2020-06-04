All apartments in Boston
12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C

12 Stoneholm Street · (617) 875-3436
Location

12 Stoneholm Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Best priced concierge building in the highly sought after Symphony area! Enjoy the luxury lifestyle of a doorman, roof top pool, gym, elevator, attached garage parking, sun deck, all just steps from the Back Bay! This one bedroom loft style home has floor to ceiling windows, renovated kitchen with granite and stainless, full loft space, built-in A/C and hardwood floors. Professionally managed condo building on the border of Back Bay and Fenway. Close to Berklee, Boston Conservatory, BU, Northeastern, Emmanuel, Wheelock, Simmons, Emerson, Suffolk, Harvard Medical, MCPHS, Back Bay, Newbury Street, Boylston Street, Mass Pike, Storrow Drive, Landsdown Street, Fenway Park, Public Transportation, as well an a variety of amazing restaurant and shopping locations!Call now!!!

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

(RLNE5478868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C have any available units?
12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C have?
Some of 12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C currently offering any rent specials?
12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C pet-friendly?
No, 12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C offer parking?
Yes, 12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C does offer parking.
Does 12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C have a pool?
Yes, 12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C has a pool.
Does 12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C have accessible units?
No, 12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C does not have units with dishwashers.
