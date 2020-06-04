12 Stoneholm St Apt 308C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator gym parking pool garage internet access

Best priced concierge building in the highly sought after Symphony area! Enjoy the luxury lifestyle of a doorman, roof top pool, gym, elevator, attached garage parking, sun deck, all just steps from the Back Bay! This one bedroom loft style home has floor to ceiling windows, renovated kitchen with granite and stainless, full loft space, built-in A/C and hardwood floors. Professionally managed condo building on the border of Back Bay and Fenway. Close to Berklee, Boston Conservatory, BU, Northeastern, Emmanuel, Wheelock, Simmons, Emerson, Suffolk, Harvard Medical, MCPHS, Back Bay, Newbury Street, Boylston Street, Mass Pike, Storrow Drive, Landsdown Street, Fenway Park, Public Transportation, as well an a variety of amazing restaurant and shopping locations!Call now!!!



