114 Edgerly Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly doorman gym parking guest parking

Experience all that the Back Bay has to offer in this stylish, updated unit! Located right in what has been deemed one of the "10 Greatest Neighborhoods in America", you will be proud to call this apartment your home! Conveniently located near the MBTA Green Line and Orange Line, as well as several MBTA bus routes, you will be able to navigate this historic city with ease. With a 94 "Walking Score", you can easily walk to the Prudential Center, Newbury Street, or Copley place for endless shopping and eats! Take a quick stroll to Fenway Park to catch a Sox game, or head to the House of Blues for a show! Get your knowledge on down the street at the Boston Public Library, or walk to class at Northeastern! Live with peace of mind, knowing that there is 24-hour security, a doorman, and underground resident & guest parking. If you don't have a car, but need to travel, just utilize the on-site ZipCar service! Other fantastic amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, an incredible roof deck terrace with stunning city views, and so much more! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing! *Prices and availability of units are subject to change on a daily basis* *Photos are not guaranteed to be of actual units but do represent building finishes *Broker fees may apply. Policies governing this are at the discretion of the building's leasing team and are subject to change without advanced notice.