Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

114 Edgerly Rd

114 Edgerly Road · (774) 582-3041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

114 Edgerly Road, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
guest parking
Experience all that the Back Bay has to offer in this stylish, updated unit! Located right in what has been deemed one of the "10 Greatest Neighborhoods in America", you will be proud to call this apartment your home! Conveniently located near the MBTA Green Line and Orange Line, as well as several MBTA bus routes, you will be able to navigate this historic city with ease. With a 94 "Walking Score", you can easily walk to the Prudential Center, Newbury Street, or Copley place for endless shopping and eats! Take a quick stroll to Fenway Park to catch a Sox game, or head to the House of Blues for a show! Get your knowledge on down the street at the Boston Public Library, or walk to class at Northeastern! Live with peace of mind, knowing that there is 24-hour security, a doorman, and underground resident &amp; guest parking. If you don't have a car, but need to travel, just utilize the on-site ZipCar service! Other fantastic amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, an incredible roof deck terrace with stunning city views, and so much more! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing! *Prices and availability of units are subject to change on a daily basis* *Photos are not guaranteed to be of actual units but do represent building finishes *Broker fees may apply. Policies governing this are at the discretion of the building's leasing team and are subject to change without advanced notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Edgerly Rd have any available units?
114 Edgerly Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Edgerly Rd have?
Some of 114 Edgerly Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Edgerly Rd currently offering any rent specials?
114 Edgerly Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Edgerly Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Edgerly Rd is pet friendly.
Does 114 Edgerly Rd offer parking?
Yes, 114 Edgerly Rd does offer parking.
Does 114 Edgerly Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Edgerly Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Edgerly Rd have a pool?
No, 114 Edgerly Rd does not have a pool.
Does 114 Edgerly Rd have accessible units?
No, 114 Edgerly Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Edgerly Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Edgerly Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
