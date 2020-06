Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cheap and most importantly 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located in Oak Square Brighton. This apartment is centrally located near ample points of transportation. You are just a walk away from the 64, 57, and 501/503 express bus to downtown. Easy and ample non permit street parking is available in the area. Call today for a video!



Terms: One year lease