Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

106 West 8th St.

106 West Eighth Street · (857) 496-7187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 West Eighth Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Feels like a single family home with so much space! This beautifully renovated townhome in South Boston has lots of living space including a lower level with full height windows. On the first floor the renovated eat-in kitchen flows nicely into the cozy living-room while the second floor boasts two generous bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement of this unit packs on the square footage with the third possible bedroom or more possible living space, a large storage area, and free laundry. A great private deck, tons of closet space, and hardwood floors throughout round out this magnificent opportunity.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 106 West 8th St. have any available units?
106 West 8th St. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 West 8th St. have?
Some of 106 West 8th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 West 8th St. currently offering any rent specials?
106 West 8th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 West 8th St. pet-friendly?
No, 106 West 8th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 106 West 8th St. offer parking?
No, 106 West 8th St. does not offer parking.
Does 106 West 8th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 West 8th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 West 8th St. have a pool?
No, 106 West 8th St. does not have a pool.
Does 106 West 8th St. have accessible units?
No, 106 West 8th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 106 West 8th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 West 8th St. has units with dishwashers.

