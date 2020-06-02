106 West 8th St..

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Feels like a single family home with so much space! This beautifully renovated townhome in South Boston has lots of living space including a lower level with full height windows. On the first floor the renovated eat-in kitchen flows nicely into the cozy living-room while the second floor boasts two generous bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement of this unit packs on the square footage with the third possible bedroom or more possible living space, a large storage area, and free laundry. A great private deck, tons of closet space, and hardwood floors throughout round out this magnificent opportunity.



Terms: One year lease