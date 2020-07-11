All apartments in Boston
106 Tremont St.

106 Tremont Street · (617) 708-4547
Location

106 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
ONLY 2 MONTHS DOWN - AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST - NO FEE - NEWER CONSTRUCTION - INCLUDES PARKING - AVAILABLE 2 BATHROOMS- Tremont Street in Oak Square, just steps from the 57 and Express buses to downtown. Includes heat and hot water, wall-to-wall carpet, renovated tiled kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, two full tiled baths, private outdoor patio, huge sunny living room and dining area, two large bedrooms, built-in air conditioning, and plenty of closet and storage space. Parking for one car is included, and coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site. Apartment is cable/Internet-ready. Perfect for graduate students, working professionals, or a couple. Cats OK! Two steps to the 64 bus stop at the end of the road. Gives direct access to RED LINE train. Walk to the 57, 86, 501, 504 bus routes. KiKi's Market and Faneuil Street Market within walking distance. Call or email David at East Coast Realty

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Tremont St. have any available units?
106 Tremont St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Tremont St. have?
Some of 106 Tremont St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Tremont St. currently offering any rent specials?
106 Tremont St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Tremont St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Tremont St. is pet friendly.
Does 106 Tremont St. offer parking?
Yes, 106 Tremont St. offers parking.
Does 106 Tremont St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Tremont St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Tremont St. have a pool?
No, 106 Tremont St. does not have a pool.
Does 106 Tremont St. have accessible units?
No, 106 Tremont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Tremont St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Tremont St. has units with dishwashers.
