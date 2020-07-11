106 Tremont St.

Amenities

ONLY 2 MONTHS DOWN - AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST - NO FEE - NEWER CONSTRUCTION - INCLUDES PARKING - AVAILABLE 2 BATHROOMS- Tremont Street in Oak Square, just steps from the 57 and Express buses to downtown. Includes heat and hot water, wall-to-wall carpet, renovated tiled kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, two full tiled baths, private outdoor patio, huge sunny living room and dining area, two large bedrooms, built-in air conditioning, and plenty of closet and storage space. Parking for one car is included, and coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site. Apartment is cable/Internet-ready. Perfect for graduate students, working professionals, or a couple. Cats OK! Two steps to the 64 bus stop at the end of the road. Gives direct access to RED LINE train. Walk to the 57, 86, 501, 504 bus routes. KiKi's Market and Faneuil Street Market within walking distance. Call or email David at East Coast Realty



Terms: One year lease