This beautiful Penthouse unit offers an open kitchen/living concept with sweeping views of the city from the oversized living room windows. The entry foyer has a large skylight that brings in a ton of natural light throughout the living space. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and modern cabinetry. There are hardwood floors throughout. The home is updated with forced hot air and central A/C and in-unit laundry. Enjoy 360-degree views of the city off the large common roof deck. This unit is located close to local restaurants, bars, and shopping. The property is .5-mile from Carson Beach and 1.3 miles from Whole Foods. Multiple bus lines are available right across the street as well as the Broadway T Stop .8-mile away.



Terms: One year lease