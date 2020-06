Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This unit has all the bells and whistles. One bedroom is HUGE and can fit a king size bed, 2nd bedroom is a good size and can fit a queen size bed. Plenty of closet space. New eat in kitchen with Dishwasher. Large refrigerator and large island and granite throughout. Living room is comfortable with large windows This unit was completely gut renovated in 2014. Laundry in the unit, central heat and AC and inst hot water tank. Building is professionally managed and very well. kept. A stone fthow from Near Northeastern and close BU Medical School. Video of unit is also available with email request. You will love this unit because its truly one of its kind and the owner really has spared no expense when reovationg it..