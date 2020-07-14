3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive

Amenities

Professional business office space for lease; light & airy space second level of The Epic Center Building; Elevator & lobby access, central air/heat. Other businesses within are Eye Deal Optical, Kelly Accounting Services, FedEx, etc. Building located off General DeGaulle in Algiers behind Mac Donald's restaurant; Building is just 5 minutes from the New Orleans Downtown Central Business District. Great opportunity and comfort; leasing for next three years with option to renew. Call today (504) 460-8978).