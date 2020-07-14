All apartments in New Orleans
3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive

3220 General De Gaulle Drive · (504) 460-8978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3220 General De Gaulle Drive, New Orleans, LA 70114
Behrman

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
elevator
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
lobby
Professional business office space for lease; light & airy space second level of The Epic Center Building; Elevator & lobby access, central air/heat. Other businesses within are Eye Deal Optical, Kelly Accounting Services, FedEx, etc. Building located off General DeGaulle in Algiers behind Mac Donald's restaurant; Building is just 5 minutes from the New Orleans Downtown Central Business District. Great opportunity and comfort; leasing for next three years with option to renew. Call today (504) 460-8978).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive have any available units?
3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive have?
Some of 3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive offers parking.
Does 3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive have a pool?
No, 3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
