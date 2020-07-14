Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences. This is your time, and 2424 Tulane is your place, set amongst the heartbeat of Tulane Avenue. Here, modern design and modern style are paired with modern amenities for those who desire an active lifestyle in an urban setting. Conveniently located in New Orleans' groundbreaking Biomedical District, it puts you in the center of what's current and connects you to what's next for Tulane Avenue and the city around it. Enjoy nearby Bayou St. John, ride the Lafitte Greenway Bike Path, or swim and workout in the building's sparkling on-site swimming pool and start-of-the-art fitness center. This is living for now, experiencing the moments that matter and shaping your life for a better tomorrow.