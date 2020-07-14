All apartments in New Orleans
2424 Tulane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

2424 Tulane

2424 Tulane Avenue · (602) 691-7405
Rent Special
1 month free + free parking for 12 months! Call today to schedule a socially distanced or virtual tour.
Location

2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119
Tulane - Gravier

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 318 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

See 90+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 917 sqft

See 26+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2424 Tulane.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences. This is your time, and 2424 Tulane is your place, set amongst the heartbeat of Tulane Avenue. Here, modern design and modern style are paired with modern amenities for those who desire an active lifestyle in an urban setting. Conveniently located in New Orleans' groundbreaking Biomedical District, it puts you in the center of what's current and connects you to what's next for Tulane Avenue and the city around it. Enjoy nearby Bayou St. John, ride the Lafitte Greenway Bike Path, or swim and workout in the building's sparkling on-site swimming pool and start-of-the-art fitness center. This is living for now, experiencing the moments that matter and shaping your life for a better tomorrow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 20.00
limit: 2
fee: 450.00
restrictions: Proudly a pet-friendly community. Pet monthly rent is $10 per pet and a One Time Pet Fee of $450. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Tulane have any available units?
2424 Tulane has 122 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Tulane have?
Some of 2424 Tulane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Tulane currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Tulane is offering the following rent specials: 1 month free + free parking for 12 months! Call today to schedule a socially distanced or virtual tour.
Is 2424 Tulane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 Tulane is pet friendly.
Does 2424 Tulane offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Tulane offers parking.
Does 2424 Tulane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 Tulane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Tulane have a pool?
Yes, 2424 Tulane has a pool.
Does 2424 Tulane have accessible units?
No, 2424 Tulane does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Tulane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 Tulane has units with dishwashers.
