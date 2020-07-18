2605 PHILIP Street

Amenities
3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Double tastefully renovated w/new windows, central air & heat, no carpet & lofty ceilings. Livingroom flows into dining and kitchen w/eat at counter, granite surfaces & apron sink. Stainless appliances including range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave & washer/dryer. Master has en-suite bath & 2 bedrooms share jack & jill bath + powder-room for guests. Freshly painted. Includes Water, Alarm, Internet & yard care. Wrought-iron fence w/Keypad Entry. May Lease furnished at $1800 per month