2605 PHILIP Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

2605 PHILIP Street

2605 Philip Street · (504) 782-0000
Location

2605 Philip Street, New Orleans, LA 70113
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Double tastefully renovated w/new windows, central air & heat, no carpet & lofty ceilings. Livingroom flows into dining and kitchen w/eat at counter, granite surfaces & apron sink. Stainless appliances including range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave & washer/dryer. Master has en-suite bath & 2 bedrooms share jack & jill bath + powder-room for guests. Freshly painted. Includes Water, Alarm, Internet & yard care. Wrought-iron fence w/Keypad Entry. May Lease furnished at $1800 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 PHILIP Street have any available units?
2605 PHILIP Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 PHILIP Street have?
Some of 2605 PHILIP Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 PHILIP Street currently offering any rent specials?
2605 PHILIP Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 PHILIP Street pet-friendly?
No, 2605 PHILIP Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 2605 PHILIP Street offer parking?
No, 2605 PHILIP Street does not offer parking.
Does 2605 PHILIP Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 PHILIP Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 PHILIP Street have a pool?
No, 2605 PHILIP Street does not have a pool.
Does 2605 PHILIP Street have accessible units?
No, 2605 PHILIP Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 PHILIP Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 PHILIP Street has units with dishwashers.
