Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 1312 Frenchmen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
1312 Frenchmen Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1312 Frenchmen Street
1312 Frenchmen Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1312 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
Seventh Ward
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom/ 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED - This 3 bedroom, 1 Bath is fully furnished and includes a washer and dryer. Small pets allowed with a $300 pet fee. Tours are by appointment only.
(RLNE5843757)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1312 Frenchmen Street have any available units?
1312 Frenchmen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Orleans, LA
.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New Orleans Rent Report
.
Is 1312 Frenchmen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Frenchmen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Frenchmen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Frenchmen Street is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Frenchmen Street offer parking?
No, 1312 Frenchmen Street does not offer parking.
Does 1312 Frenchmen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 Frenchmen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Frenchmen Street have a pool?
No, 1312 Frenchmen Street does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Frenchmen Street have accessible units?
No, 1312 Frenchmen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Frenchmen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Frenchmen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Frenchmen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 Frenchmen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70130
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70125
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr
New Orleans, LA 70131
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St
New Orleans, LA 70130
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Similar Pages
New Orleans 1 Bedrooms
New Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with Parking
New Orleans Apartments with Pool
New Orleans Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Metairie, LA
Biloxi, MS
Slidell, LA
Houma, LA
Covington, LA
Gulfport, MS
River Ridge, LA
Kenner, LA
Mandeville, LA
Harvey, LA
Bayou Cane, LA
Thibodaux, LA
Hammond, LA
Elmwood, LA
Walker, LA
Eden Isle, LA
Long Beach, MS
Diamondhead, MS
Bay St. Louis, MS
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mid City
Central Business District
Lower Garden District
Bayou St. John
French Quarter
Bywater
Apartments Near Colleges
Delgado Community College
Dillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans
Loyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross