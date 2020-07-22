All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:10 AM

Mirage Villa Apartments

9895 Florida Blvd · (225) 399-7591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9895 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Cortana - Villa Del Rey

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$585

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$585

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$585

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. Aug 12

$695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 117 · Avail. now

$715

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mirage Villa Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Enjoy fine living at The Mirage Villa Apartments were customer service comes first. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. We have card operated laundry facilities on every floor and balconies or patios with select units. Conveniently located on the bus line, Mirage Villa is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. A professional maintenance and office staff are always there to make your stay as comfortable and convenient as possible. We love our residents!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $300-$600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Well-Lighted Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mirage Villa Apartments have any available units?
Mirage Villa Apartments has 9 units available starting at $585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Mirage Villa Apartments have?
Some of Mirage Villa Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mirage Villa Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mirage Villa Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mirage Villa Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mirage Villa Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mirage Villa Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mirage Villa Apartments offers parking.
Does Mirage Villa Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mirage Villa Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mirage Villa Apartments have a pool?
No, Mirage Villa Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Mirage Villa Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Mirage Villa Apartments has accessible units.
Does Mirage Villa Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mirage Villa Apartments has units with dishwashers.
