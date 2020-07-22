9895 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 Cortana - Villa Del Rey
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 13 · Avail. now
$585
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft
Unit 16 · Avail. now
$585
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft
Unit 9 · Avail. now
$585
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 219 · Avail. now
$695
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft
Unit 214 · Avail. Aug 12
$695
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft
Unit 117 · Avail. now
$715
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mirage Villa Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Enjoy fine living at The Mirage Villa Apartments were customer service comes first. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. We have card operated laundry facilities on every floor and balconies or patios with select units. Conveniently located on the bus line, Mirage Villa is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. A professional maintenance and office staff are always there to make your stay as comfortable and convenient as possible. We love our residents!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $300-$600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Well-Lighted Parking.
