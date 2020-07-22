Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Enjoy fine living at The Mirage Villa Apartments were customer service comes first. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. We have card operated laundry facilities on every floor and balconies or patios with select units. Conveniently located on the bus line, Mirage Villa is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. A professional maintenance and office staff are always there to make your stay as comfortable and convenient as possible. We love our residents!