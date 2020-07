Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse guest parking internet access online portal playground smoke-free community

Copper Ridge Apartments is a welcoming community conveniently located near both I-10 and I-12, and its location makes commuting and public transport very easy! Finding the perfectly sized apartment home is also a breeze at Copper Ridge! Choose from 13 different floor plans that include studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments! From the relaxing pool to the spacious walk-in closets and other charming apartment amenities, your are certain to want to make your new home at Copper Ridge Apartments.