oak hills place
121 Apartments for rent in Oak Hills Place, LA📍
Perkins - Highland
11554 Rue De Tonti
11554 Rue De Tonti, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2233 sqft
Large Beautiful home in Iberville Terrace Subd. 11554 Rue De Tonti Ready to Move-In! - Must see this Beautiful home that has fresh paint on walls and exterior. Rent is $1800.00 and the deposit is $1800.00. Around 2233 square feet.
Perkins - Highland
1262 E. Stanwick Place
1262 East Stanwick Place, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2911 sqft
1262 E. Stanwick - This home is located off of Bluebonnet. It has a separate living room, dining room, and den. It has a double garage with storage. The living room has a f/p with lots of built-ins and is open to the formal dining area.
Perkins - Highland
1253 E. Stanwick Place
1253 East Stanwick Place, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
1253 E. Stanwick Place Available 09/04/20 DID NOT FLOOD! THE STREET WHERE NOTHING HAPPENS JUST OFF BLUEBONNET - This street should be private since it is only one block long and has pristine homes that make perfect sense for living.
Perkins - Highland
866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR
866 West Lakeview Drive, Oak Hills Place, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2664 sqft
DROPPED RENT $300. Large Lake Front OAK HILLS Subdivision - OLOL (4MI), LSU (7MI), L'AUBERGE CASINO (5MI) - This home is set in a quiet neighborhood with a picturesque lake view setting.
Perkins - Highland
1772 Manor Oak Dr.
1772 Manor Oak Drive, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
3 BR/ 2 BA house in Oak Hills Area! Perkins/Bluebonnet $1395/mo! - iF you want to be close to Perkins Rowe, Hospitals, restaurants and new offices this is the house with little maintenance on your part.
Perkins - Highland
7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD
7707 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Oak Hills Place, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1186 sqft
Come experience the luxury and convenience of Perkins Rowe with this stunning 2 bedrooms, 2 bath condo! This exclusive corner unit features an open floor plan with wraparound Pella windows in every room.
Perkins - Highland
11720 Perkins Road
11720 Perkins Road, Oak Hills Place, LA
Studio
$1,200
Country Living in the heart of South Baton Rouge - Country living in the heart of South Baton Rouge. Three bedroom, two bath, new paint and carpet inside. Three acre tract of land with house on the back potion secluded from the busy street.
Perkins - Highland
8500 Bluebonnet #D14
8500 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Oak Hills Place, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 BR/ 2BT La Maison Rouge 8500 Bluebonnet Blvd #14 $1000.00 - This is a downstairs 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo and the square feet is 1236. Rent is $1000.00 which includes the water, sewer, and garbage. Corner unit with two porches.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Hills Place
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Mayfair
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
South Baton Rouge
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$929
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Perkins - Highland
1887 Peck
1887 Peck Drive, Village St. George, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Siegen & Perkins - This home is located in Village St. George Subdivision. It has a nice fenced backyard and single carport with outside storage and washer/dryer connection.
Perkins - Highland
1124 Knollhaven Dr.
1124 Knollhaven Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1492 sqft
1124 Knollhaven Dr. Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom House off Perkins near Pecue Available Mid July! - Directions: PERKINS TO BROOKHOLLOW - RIGHT AT FIRST STREET, LEFT ON KNOLLHAVEN Subdivision: BROOKHOLLOW GLEN 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,492 SQ.FT.
Perkins - Highland
13431 Briargrove Ave
13431 Briargrove Avenue, Village St. George, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1653 sqft
Home near Siegen - This great home has been updated and is move-in ready! Conveniently located off of Perkins Rd and Siegen Lane and convenient to shopping, restaurants, and I10! The home comes with a dishwasher, fridge and range.
South Burbank
9736 Summer Glenn
9736 Summer Glen Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 weeks free rent with 13 month lease! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Baton Rouge.
Westminster - Pine Park
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B
5160 Everett Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1125 sqft
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B Available 07/20/20 2 BEDROOM CONDO NEAR OUR LADY OF THE LAKE AND MALL OF LOUISIANA. - Directions: Essen to Summa turn right on Everett. Subdivision: Brandon Hollow 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS 1,125 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 950.
South Baton Rouge
1253 Springlake
1253 Springlake Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1700 sqft
1253 Springlake Available 08/01/20 1253 Springlake - Off Bluebonnet, 1700 sq.
Perkins - Highland
13751 Gentilly Court
13751 Gentilly Court, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
13751 Gentilly Court - Located in Perkins Village off Perkins by Pecue Lane.. Across street from BREC park. This 1304 sq.
Mayfair
9329 Boone Ave.
9329 Boone Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1611 sqft
9329 Boone Ave. Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom House off Staring Lane! - Directions: Staring between Highland and Perkins turn to Boone Drive/Santa Rosa subdivision, house on left. Subdivision: Santa Rosa 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,611 SQ.FT.
South Burbank
10136 Bonnet Cove
10136 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
10136 Bonnet Cove Available 07/24/20 3BR 3BA Small Gated Community off of Burbank - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.
South Burbank
10126 Bonnet Cove
10126 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
10126 Bonnet Cove Available 07/17/20 Spacious 3BR 3BA off Burbank and Bluebonnet - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.
Westminster - Pine Park
5223 BLAIR LN
5223 Blair Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Great location! Cozy condo in the heart of Baton Rouge. Close to Our Lady of the Lake and Mall of Louisiana. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Call us today for your private showing.
Perkins - Highland
13332 JOLISSAINT DR
13332 Jolissaint Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1660 sqft
Move-in-ready, updated home near Siegen and Perkins. Spacious, open floor plan with living room, dining, and kitchen all open in one space! Makes for great entertaining! Features an additional formal dining/living room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Oak Hills Place rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,620.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Oak Hills Place include South Baton Rouge, and Perkins Highland.
Some of the colleges located in the Oak Hills Place area include Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge Community College, Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, and Nicholls State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oak Hills Place from include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Zachary, Gonzales, and Thibodaux.