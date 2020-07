Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry courtyard

Normandy Village has a beautiful large pool open year round for your enjoyment and relaxation. GREAT location near Towne Center with easy access to I-10 and I-12!. Normandy Village offers ceiling fans in all rooms, Refrigerator, garbage disposal, wood burning fire place and washer/dryer connections in some units. We pays water, trash, lawn care and pest control. Please feel free to come by or call today.