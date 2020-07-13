Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage business center courtyard game room internet access

Live it. Love it! at Bradford Mills Lofts! Within our one and two bedroom apartment homes, you will find 20-foot ceilings, original hardwood floors, over-sized windows, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and loads of industrial charm. Along with the ambience, residents love working out in the largest apartment fitness center in Louisville and cooling down with a dip in the swimming pool. Very few apartments in Louisville compare to Bradford Mills Lofts. The buildings were constructed around 1910, and recently renovated, providing a unique living experience in the Germantown neighborhood. 100% of Venterra communities are Top Rated on Apartment Ratings.com and we look forward to adding Bradford Mills Lofts to that list. Schedule a tour, give us a call, or drop by and experience why Bradford Mills Lofts is definitely the place you should call home. You will experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guaranteed.TM We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.