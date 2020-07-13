All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:00 PM

Bradford Mills Lofts

1124 Reutlinger Avenue · (502) 289-1738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204
Germantown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-211 · Avail. Nov 2

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-339 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 2-132 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 2-140 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bradford Mills Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
courtyard
game room
internet access
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it! at Bradford Mills Lofts! Within our one and two bedroom apartment homes, you will find 20-foot ceilings, original hardwood floors, over-sized windows, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and loads of industrial charm. Along with the ambience, residents love working out in the largest apartment fitness center in Louisville and cooling down with a dip in the swimming pool. Very few apartments in Louisville compare to Bradford Mills Lofts. The buildings were constructed around 1910, and recently renovated, providing a unique living experience in the Germantown neighborhood. 100% of Venterra communities are Top Rated on Apartment Ratings.com and we look forward to adding Bradford Mills Lofts to that list. Schedule a tour, give us a call, or drop by and experience why Bradford Mills Lofts is definitely the place you should call home. You will experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guaranteed.TM We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 7, 9, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Valet Trash $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $35
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 60 lbs, Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 Spot, Parking Garage: $100.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bradford Mills Lofts have any available units?
Bradford Mills Lofts has 6 units available starting at $1,209 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Bradford Mills Lofts have?
Some of Bradford Mills Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bradford Mills Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Bradford Mills Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bradford Mills Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Bradford Mills Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Bradford Mills Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Bradford Mills Lofts offers parking.
Does Bradford Mills Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bradford Mills Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bradford Mills Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Bradford Mills Lofts has a pool.
Does Bradford Mills Lofts have accessible units?
No, Bradford Mills Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Bradford Mills Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bradford Mills Lofts has units with dishwashers.
