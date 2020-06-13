/
elizabethtown
28 Apartments for rent in Elizabethtown, KY📍
314 Cleaver Street
314 Clever Street, Elizabethtown, KY
4 Bedrooms
$995
1700 sqft
314 Cleaver Street, Elizabethtown - This all brick raised-ranch home will rent FAST! It is move in ready! You will not want to miss it, so Apply Now! It has four bedrooms, two full baths, a fenced backyard, hardwood, a spacious laundry room
Liberty Station Rentals
641 Westport Road, Elizabethtown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$575
850 sqft
Nice Clean Affordable Elizabethtown Apartment. Recently updated. Washer/Dryer Hookup. No Pet Policy. Owner Managed. Call John (270) 272-1222 No Pets Allowed (RLNE961016)
520 MICHIGAN AVENUE
520 Michigan Avenue, Elizabethtown, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,455
2840 sqft
520 Michigan Ave. - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854292)
802 Greenview Circle
802 Greenview Circle, Elizabethtown, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3668 sqft
802 Greenview Circle Available 07/01/20 306 Greenview Circle - Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Cape Cod executive rental on the 2nd green of Pine Valley Golf Course.
2508 Kensington Way
2508 Kensington Way, Elizabethtown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
2170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2508 Kensington Way in Elizabethtown. View photos, descriptions and more!
710 Summerfield Dr
710 Summerfield Drive, Elizabethtown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2600 sqft
Available March 15th, call today to schedule your viewing of this very well maintained home is located in the Elizabethtown Independent School System, with 3 large bedrooms, 2.
105 North Miles Street #3 - 1
105 North Miles Street, Elizabethtown, KY
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
**MOVE IN READY** 1 bedroom, 1 bath triplex in Elizabethtown City District. Apartment has new carpet and paint, as well as fully furnished (to include bed, couch, fully stocked kitchen, bar stools, TV, coffee table, etc.). $775/mo for unfurnished.
Results within 5 miles of Elizabethtown
1887 Burns Road
1887 Burns Rd, Hardin County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1305 sqft
1887 Burns Road - Beautiful brick ranch home on 5 acres featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The country kitchen has ample cabinet space with main floor laundry and garage access off the kitchen.
171 Byerly Blvd
171 Byerly Boulevard, Radcliff, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Call today to schedule your viewing of this lovely home! Property has many recent updates to include new flooring, light fixtures, countertops, etc.
Brandy Chase
125 Principal Court, Radcliff, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 bedroom $600 1 bedroom $500 (RLNE4775681)
377 South St
377 South Street, Radcliff, KY
1 Bedroom
$400
3 Bedroom 3 baths, 2 car garage. Basement, close to fort Knox Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4174071)
932 Austin Drive
932 Austin Drive, Radcliff, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1373 sqft
932 Austin Drive Available 07/10/20 932 Austin Drive, Radcliff 40160 - **May be available sooner than July 10th ~ Inquire Within** This cape cod 2-story home has some updated features and is ready for you! One bedroom on the main level and two
2927 S Wilson Rd
2927 South Wilson Road, Radcliff, KY
2 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
Extra Large Very Nice Hometown Private Back yard (RLNE288292)
112 Sarah Court
112 Sarah Court, Rineyville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2077 sqft
- Beautiful, inviting 2 story home with full basement and large lot with almost an acre of land. This 3 bedroom, 2.
115-b Kenilworth Court
115 Kenilworth Ct, Radcliff, KY
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 115-b Kenilworth Court in Radcliff. View photos, descriptions and more!
56 Dawson Ln
56 Dawson Lane, Hardin County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Total living area 2342 sq ft has front country porch. Basement two car garage. Ready to rent 30.July 2019 No Pets Allowed (RLNE4775681)
Results within 10 miles of Elizabethtown
The Parks at Vine
1000 Azalea Park Trail, Radcliff, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1192 sqft
Located within the Hardin County School District with easy access to Fort Knox and Greater Louisville. Cable-ready units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.
573 Atcher St
573 South Atcher Street, Radcliff, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
Almost new townhouse w/ 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, granite countertops, maple cabinets, hardwood & tile flooring, recessed lighting, stainless Steel appliances, & a garage. Seconds from Ft Knox! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4652474)
216 Blue Ridge Way
216 Blue Ridge Way, Vine Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 06/15/20 Come tour this lovely ranch home with a full finished basement. Property has 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms on main level. Basement has large family room, bedroom with attached full bathroom and sitting area. (RLNE3424472)
808 Charlene Dr
808 Charlene Drive, Vine Grove, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1600 sqft
Charlene Dr. - Property Id: 300946 Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with an detached garage. Small backyard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300946 Property Id 300946 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5857127)
902 Scenic Drive
902 Scenic Drive, Radcliff, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2831 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 902 Scenic Drive in Radcliff. View photos, descriptions and more!
138 Tuscany Ln
138 Tuscany Lane, Vine Grove, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1842 sqft
This beautiful home is a must see! Features hardwood flooring throughout, as well as an open floor plan with split bedroom set-up, 4th bedroom on 2nd floor, fireplace in great room, cathedral ceilings, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room,
110 Periwinkle Drive
110 Periwinkle Drive, Vine Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1188 sqft
Charming brick ranch style home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths along with an attached garage. The home sits on .27 acres with a fenced in yard.
214 Sangria Dr
214 Sangria Drive, Vine Grove, KY
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/20/20 Room for your whole family!!! Call today to schedule your viewing of this 5 bedroom house! The main level of the house is spacious and features a open concept main area with vaulted ceilings.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Elizabethtown, the median rent is $520 for a studio, $560 for a 1-bedroom, $744 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,084 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Elizabethtown, check out our monthly Elizabethtown Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Elizabethtown area include Bellarmine University, University of Louisville, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Spalding University, and Western Kentucky University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Elizabethtown from include Louisville, Bowling Green, Jeffersonville, New Albany, and Clarksville.