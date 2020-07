Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed internet access tennis court volleyball court

Nestled on the site of a former tree nursery, Woodbridge Apartments is the epitome of classic Kentucky charm in Louisville, KY. Several different layout options provide residents with the opportunity to find their perfect one, two, or three-bedroom apartment home.



Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your everyday life. Located in Lyndon, Louisville, with easy access to I-264 and I-64, Woodbridge Apartments is just minutes away from the University of Louisville, as well as all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Louisville has to offer.

Woodbridge Apartments provide residents a wide selection of unique one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like fully-equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, washer/dryers*, and private balconies or patios. Enjoy the 24-hour fitness center, shimmering lake views, com