1624 Beech St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1624 Beech St

1624 Beech Street · (502) 389-2609
Location

1624 Beech Street, Louisville, KY 40211
Park Duvalle

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1624 Beech St · Avail. now

$1,250

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
4 Bedroom House, 2 ba Section 8 Welcome - Section 8 Welcome! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house.
This home features New paint, New carpets through out bedrooms, and vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms, Washer and Dryer hook ups, central air, and all kitchen appliances (Stove and Refrigerator). Also has an unfinished basement.

Want to come view the property yourself? Its easy! Just bring a photo ID to Metro Management Services LLC at 824 South First Street, Louisville, KY 40203 & sign out a key today! We are open 9:00 AM-4:00 PM, Monday through Friday, closed 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm for lunch. Call or text Brittney at 502-389-2609 to inquire more!

(RLNE4544557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1624 Beech St have any available units?
1624 Beech St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Beech St have?
Some of 1624 Beech St's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Beech St currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Beech St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Beech St pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Beech St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1624 Beech St offer parking?
No, 1624 Beech St does not offer parking.
Does 1624 Beech St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Beech St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Beech St have a pool?
No, 1624 Beech St does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Beech St have accessible units?
No, 1624 Beech St does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Beech St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 Beech St does not have units with dishwashers.

