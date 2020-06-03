1624 Beech St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

4 Bedroom House, 2 ba Section 8 Welcome - Section 8 Welcome! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house.

This home features New paint, New carpets through out bedrooms, and vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms, Washer and Dryer hook ups, central air, and all kitchen appliances (Stove and Refrigerator). Also has an unfinished basement.



Want to come view the property yourself? Its easy! Just bring a photo ID to Metro Management Services LLC at 824 South First Street, Louisville, KY 40203 & sign out a key today! We are open 9:00 AM-4:00 PM, Monday through Friday, closed 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm for lunch. Call or text Brittney at 502-389-2609 to inquire more!



