The Gentry at Hurstbourne

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments conference room e-payments internet access key fob access new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today!



Heaven is a place on earth, a late 80’s hit song says. That’s definitely true at The Gentry, our luxurious apartment community in Louisville, KY! Indulge yourself in a life of utmost comfort in our pet-friendly one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes. With fantastic on-site features worthy of a world-class resort, life here is nothing short of wonderful.



Cool off on sweltering days in our sparkling pool, get a tan on the sundeck or lounge in the curtained cabanas, letting the warm summer breeze brush your skin. On rainy days, take advantage of our happy hour and have fun in the beautifully appointed clubroom, or claim the business center for yourself and catch up on work. Your well-being is our top concern, which is why we also have a state-of-the-art virtual fitness and aerobics center with hundreds of on-demand programs. In your upscale apartment, be a