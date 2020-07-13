All apartments in Louisville
Cardinal Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Cardinal Village

1800 S 2nd St · (502) 465-8256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
More Renovated 1 Bedroom apartments ready by Summer and Fall!
Location

1800 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY 40208
Old Louisville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B-24 · Avail. Sep 12

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit A-50 · Avail. Aug 19

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cardinal Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
package receiving
Cardinal Village is conveniently located within walking distance of the University of Louisville in historic Old Louisville. We are also just a short drive or bus ride to the Downtown Business District, Medical District, UPS hub, and the Airport. Our community offers one bedroom apartment homes and free resident parking, gas heat furnished, on-site laundry, and professional management and maintenance. It is a treasure for anyone who calls this community HOME. ELITE 1% ORA (Online Reputaton Assessment) Properties for 2016 & 2017!!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,9,12 months. 1-3 month leases are not available.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: Admin fee: $250; App fee: $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Utility Fee: $40 for a standard 1 BR, $45 for a rehab 1 BR
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
restrictions: Only one pet allowed, must be 15 lbs or less at maturity
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cardinal Village have any available units?
Cardinal Village has 2 units available starting at $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Cardinal Village have?
Some of Cardinal Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cardinal Village currently offering any rent specials?
Cardinal Village is offering the following rent specials: More Renovated 1 Bedroom apartments ready by Summer and Fall!
Is Cardinal Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Cardinal Village is pet friendly.
Does Cardinal Village offer parking?
Yes, Cardinal Village offers parking.
Does Cardinal Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cardinal Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cardinal Village have a pool?
No, Cardinal Village does not have a pool.
Does Cardinal Village have accessible units?
No, Cardinal Village does not have accessible units.
Does Cardinal Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cardinal Village has units with dishwashers.
