Cardinal Village

Lease Length: 6,9,12 months. 1-3 month leases are not available.Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: Admin fee: $250; App fee: $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Utility Fee: $40 for a standard 1 BR, $45 for a rehab 1 BR
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
restrictions: Only one pet allowed, must be 15 lbs or less at maturity
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.