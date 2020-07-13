Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly package receiving

Cardinal Village is conveniently located within walking distance of the University of Louisville in historic Old Louisville. We are also just a short drive or bus ride to the Downtown Business District, Medical District, UPS hub, and the Airport. Our community offers one bedroom apartment homes and free resident parking, gas heat furnished, on-site laundry, and professional management and maintenance. It is a treasure for anyone who calls this community HOME. ELITE 1% ORA (Online Reputaton Assessment) Properties for 2016 & 2017!!!