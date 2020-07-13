All apartments in Louisville
Axis on Lexington

303 Axis Dr · (502) 549-1197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
TWO FREE MONTHS when you move within two weeks of applying; $99 application/administrative fee
logo
Rent Special
ONE MONTH FREE on a future move in (if apartment is not currently vacant); $99 application/administrative fee
Location

303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY 40206
Irish Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 301-406 · Avail. now

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 301-408 · Avail. now

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 301-508 · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

See 24+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302-103 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 914 sqft

Unit 304-203 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 914 sqft

Unit 304-205 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 914 sqft

See 50+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Axis on Lexington.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
coffee bar
internet access
media room
Axis Apartments is now open with first-of-kind amenities for urban Louisville. Nestled between tree-lined borders and creekside serenity yet just a walk away from Louisville's hottest neighborhoods, it is the most enticing new development that combines both repurposing and Louisville living. The historic property was formerly a rail car processing facility but has been modernized with state-of-the-art, "green infrastructure" developed to control drainage while protecting the beauty of Beargrass Creek. Featuring 300 contemporary, non-smoking apartments in the heart of the hippest retail centers, entertainment venues and established hotspots in Louisville, the property is literally a close walk to everything you will want to see and do in the city. Axis Apartments are the perfect blend of luxury and hip, historical living with full-resort quality amenities including a saltwater pool, pet spa and park, cyber lounge, commercial-quality fitness center, golf simulator and more. Call or ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, Parking garage $115/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Axis on Lexington have any available units?
Axis on Lexington has 80 units available starting at $1,119 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Axis on Lexington have?
Some of Axis on Lexington's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Axis on Lexington currently offering any rent specials?
Axis on Lexington is offering the following rent specials: TWO FREE MONTHS when you move within two weeks of applying; $99 application/administrative fee
Is Axis on Lexington pet-friendly?
Yes, Axis on Lexington is pet friendly.
Does Axis on Lexington offer parking?
Yes, Axis on Lexington offers parking.
Does Axis on Lexington have units with washers and dryers?
No, Axis on Lexington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Axis on Lexington have a pool?
Yes, Axis on Lexington has a pool.
Does Axis on Lexington have accessible units?
No, Axis on Lexington does not have accessible units.
Does Axis on Lexington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Axis on Lexington has units with dishwashers.
