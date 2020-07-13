Axis on Lexington

Amenities
Axis Apartments is now open with first-of-kind amenities for urban Louisville. Nestled between tree-lined borders and creekside serenity yet just a walk away from Louisville's hottest neighborhoods, it is the most enticing new development that combines both repurposing and Louisville living. The historic property was formerly a rail car processing facility but has been modernized with state-of-the-art, "green infrastructure" developed to control drainage while protecting the beauty of Beargrass Creek. Featuring 300 contemporary, non-smoking apartments in the heart of the hippest retail centers, entertainment venues and established hotspots in Louisville, the property is literally a close walk to everything you will want to see and do in the city. Axis Apartments are the perfect blend of luxury and hip, historical living with full-resort quality amenities including a saltwater pool, pet spa and park, cyber lounge, commercial-quality fitness center, golf simulator and more. Call or ...