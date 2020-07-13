Axis on Lexington

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage coffee bar internet access media room

Axis Apartments is now open with first-of-kind amenities for urban Louisville. Nestled between tree-lined borders and creekside serenity yet just a walk away from Louisville's hottest neighborhoods, it is the most enticing new development that combines both repurposing and Louisville living. The historic property was formerly a rail car processing facility but has been modernized with state-of-the-art, "green infrastructure" developed to control drainage while protecting the beauty of Beargrass Creek. Featuring 300 contemporary, non-smoking apartments in the heart of the hippest retail centers, entertainment venues and established hotspots in Louisville, the property is literally a close walk to everything you will want to see and do in the city. Axis Apartments are the perfect blend of luxury and hip, historical living with full-resort quality amenities including a saltwater pool, pet spa and park, cyber lounge, commercial-quality fitness center, golf simulator and more. Call or ...