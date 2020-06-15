9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WARREN TOWNSHIP: S Post & E Prospect



Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Living Room, Dining Room

Other Features include: Hardwood floors, Washer/ Dryer included, 2 car garage, ceiling fans



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy



UTILITIES: ALL Electric



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com