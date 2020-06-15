All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:10 AM

9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr

9708 Treyburn Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9708 Treyburn Lakes Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WARREN TOWNSHIP: S Post & E Prospect

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include: Hardwood floors, Washer/ Dryer included, 2 car garage, ceiling fans

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: ALL Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr have any available units?
9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr have?
Some of 9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr offers parking.
Does 9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr have a pool?
No, 9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr have accessible units?
No, 9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9708 Treyburn Lakes Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College