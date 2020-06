Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come check out Madison Walk, truly a hidden treasure, conveniently located on the south side of Indy just minutes from downtown and a stone's throw from Greenwood. Spacious three bedroom, two full bath, two-car garage, vaulted ceilings with an open concept. Enjoy the outdoors on your great big patio, and don't worry about mowing the lawn, it's done for you. Super clean and move-in ready.