Indianapolis, IN
7650 E 34th Pl
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:25 PM

7650 E 34th Pl

7650 East 34th Place · No Longer Available
Location

7650 East 34th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/178ae69034 ---- Very nice all brick home, double closets in 2 bedrooms, extra 1/2 bath, large living room, kitchen & dining area, laundry room, linen closet and one attached garage! Click today to schedule a showing!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7650 E 34th Pl have any available units?
7650 E 34th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7650 E 34th Pl have?
Some of 7650 E 34th Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7650 E 34th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7650 E 34th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7650 E 34th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7650 E 34th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7650 E 34th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7650 E 34th Pl offers parking.
Does 7650 E 34th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7650 E 34th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7650 E 34th Pl have a pool?
No, 7650 E 34th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7650 E 34th Pl have accessible units?
No, 7650 E 34th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7650 E 34th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 7650 E 34th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

