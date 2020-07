Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport internet access package receiving

Creek Bay at Meridian Woods is located on the south side of Indianapolis, within minutes to all major interstates, US-31 and Meridian Street. There are numerous dining, shopping and entertainment choices just minutes away, near Greenwood Park Mall. Choose your favorite 1 or 2 bedroom apartment home. Each features a screened-in patio or balcony and free full-size washer and dryer. Take advantage of our fitness center or lounge pool side all summer long. Reserved carport and one-car garage parking is available near each apartment home. Our community is located in the Perry Township School District. University of Indianapolis is just 3 miles away; IUPUI is less than a 15 minute drive. Your small pets are welcome.