7141 Nostalgia Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch ready for you to call home. Living room and dining room divided by warm fireplace. Walk through kitchen with SS appliances. Laundry room and 2 car attached garage. Wonderful screened in patio overlooking fenced in back yard with paved patio. Rental Insurance required.

Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance required

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.