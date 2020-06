Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking tennis court

The BROAD RIPPLE LIFESTYLE at its finest! This adorably designed 2 bed, 2 FULL bath cottage located only a short walk from the heart of amazing shopping, bars, restaurants, and dining along Broad Ripple Ave is a must-see! Enjoy having a beautiful yard, easy access to downtown via the soon-to-be-finish Red Line, and being close to great grocery store options including Kroger and Fresh Thyme. Don't miss out! CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 to schedule a showing.



