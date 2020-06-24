All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:07 PM

5011 Thornleigh Drive

5011 Thornleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5011 Thornleigh Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devon

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,850 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 Thornleigh Drive have any available units?
5011 Thornleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 Thornleigh Drive have?
Some of 5011 Thornleigh Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 Thornleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5011 Thornleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 Thornleigh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 Thornleigh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5011 Thornleigh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5011 Thornleigh Drive offers parking.
Does 5011 Thornleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 Thornleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 Thornleigh Drive have a pool?
No, 5011 Thornleigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5011 Thornleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 5011 Thornleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 Thornleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 Thornleigh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
