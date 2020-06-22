4321 English Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come check out this Christian Park CHARMER! Wonderfully updated home with fenced in yard and TWO CAR garage! Three bedrooms, bonus room and two full baths provide flexible arrangements for kids room, home office, etc.!



Literally across the street from the massive green space of Christian Park, schools, and Pleasant Run Trail. Just five minutes to Irvington or Fountain Square and ten minutes to downtown. Don't miss this incredible value!



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.