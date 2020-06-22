All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4321 English Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4321 English Avenue
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

4321 English Avenue

4321 English Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4321 English Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this Christian Park CHARMER! Wonderfully updated home with fenced in yard and TWO CAR garage! Three bedrooms, bonus room and two full baths provide flexible arrangements for kids room, home office, etc.!

Literally across the street from the massive green space of Christian Park, schools, and Pleasant Run Trail. Just five minutes to Irvington or Fountain Square and ten minutes to downtown. Don't miss this incredible value!

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 English Avenue have any available units?
4321 English Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4321 English Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4321 English Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 English Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4321 English Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4321 English Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4321 English Avenue offers parking.
Does 4321 English Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4321 English Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 English Avenue have a pool?
No, 4321 English Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4321 English Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4321 English Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 English Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4321 English Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4321 English Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4321 English Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College