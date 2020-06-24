All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:05 PM

4102 Sherlock Drive

4102 Sherlock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4102 Sherlock Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Renovation on this 4 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Ranch Home featuring Vaulted Ceilings in the Master Bedroom and rear Bedroom, Ceiling Fans, Large Eat-in Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator Included! New Paint throughout in Lovely Neutral Tones. New Tiling in the Entryway leading up to and including the Kitchen, Beautiful New Vinyl Flooring in the Living Room featuring a lovely Window Seat, and Brand New Carpeting in All Bedrooms. Upgraded Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and a Detached 3 Car Garage and Large Yard to Enjoy Barbecues and Great Times with Family and Friends all through the Seasons.

Easy Access to 465 and 65. Less than 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with Great Shopping and Entertainment.

Pike Township

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 Sherlock Drive have any available units?
4102 Sherlock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4102 Sherlock Drive have?
Some of 4102 Sherlock Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4102 Sherlock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4102 Sherlock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 Sherlock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4102 Sherlock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4102 Sherlock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4102 Sherlock Drive offers parking.
Does 4102 Sherlock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4102 Sherlock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 Sherlock Drive have a pool?
No, 4102 Sherlock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4102 Sherlock Drive have accessible units?
No, 4102 Sherlock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 Sherlock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4102 Sherlock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
