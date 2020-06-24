4102 Sherlock Drive

Amenities

Great Renovation on this 4 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Ranch Home featuring Vaulted Ceilings in the Master Bedroom and rear Bedroom, Ceiling Fans, Large Eat-in Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator Included! New Paint throughout in Lovely Neutral Tones. New Tiling in the Entryway leading up to and including the Kitchen, Beautiful New Vinyl Flooring in the Living Room featuring a lovely Window Seat, and Brand New Carpeting in All Bedrooms. Upgraded Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and a Detached 3 Car Garage and Large Yard to Enjoy Barbecues and Great Times with Family and Friends all through the Seasons.



Easy Access to 465 and 65. Less than 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with Great Shopping and Entertainment.



Pike Township



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.